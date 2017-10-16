FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

3 分钟阅读

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 20
points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * GLENCORE: Glencore PLC          had a standstill agreement that
temporarily prevents the Swiss company from making a hostile bid for U.S.
commodities trader Bunge Ltd       , the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Bunge had rebuffed a takeover approach by Glencore in May.
    * EASYJET: EasyJet         is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft
that were operated by Germany's insolvent Air Berlin          at Berlin Tegel
airport, the British budget airline said on Friday.
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE:  Canadian health regulators have approved
GlaxoSmithKline's         key shingles vaccine, the company said on Friday.
            
    * UK INTEREST RATES: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the
central bank expected to raise interest rates in the coming months but he
declined to be drawn on whether it would be as soon as next month, or if a
series of rises is planned.             
    * USA-BRITAIN: Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cautioned
Britain on Sunday over its push to secure a trade deal with U.S. President
Donald Trump after it leaves the European Union.             
    * AIRBUS: Airbus          Chief Executive Tom Enders sees no reason to
resign over ongoing UK and French corruption investigations, but would be ready
to do so if needed, he told a German newspaper.             
    * UK COMPANIES: The Brexit worries of some of Britain's biggest businesses
have eased slightly over the past three months and optimism is up from a low
struck after June's unexpected election result, a survey by accountants Deloitte
showed on Monday.             
    * GOLD: Gold slipped on Monday on a firmer dollar and stronger Asian
equities, but stayed above the key psychological level of $1,300.             
    * OIL:  Oil markets jumped on Monday on concerns over potential renewed U.S.
sanctions against Iran as well as conflict in Iraq, while an explosion at a U.S.
oil rig and reduced exploration activity supported prices there.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.28 percent lower at 7,535.44 points on
Friday, dragged down by gains in the pound and a profit warning from engineering
group GKN        .             
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

