UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23
2017年10月23日 / 凌晨5点43分 / 2 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

3 分钟阅读

    Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is
expected to open 2 points higher at 7,525.5 on Monday, according
to financial spreadbetters.
            
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's gene therapy for the
so-called "bubble boy" disease was approved by Britain's
healthcare cost watchdog NICE, despite a price tag of almost
600,000 euros ($700,000).
    * GSK: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix shingles vaccine for use in
adults aged 50 and over, a move widely expected after an
advisory panel to the agency last month voted unanimously to
recommend its approval, the company said on Friday.
    * GKN: British engineering group GKN is considering
splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and
auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without
citing sources.
    * UK ECONOMY: British households' financial worries have
eased to their lowest since June, despite the prospect of higher
Bank of England interest rates and a reliance on borrowing to
make up for falling employment income, a survey showed on
Monday.
    * Kurdistan: Oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan via the
Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan were still flowing at
sharply reduced rates on Saturday and Sunday, two shipping
sources told Reuters.
    * GOLD: Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,275.48
an ounce by 0037 GMT, after earlier dropping to its lowest since
Oct. 6 at $1,273.80.
    
    * Britain's FTSE closed up 0.2 percent on Friday as sterling
bounced back on hopes of a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations,
and consumer heavyweights Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser weighed
down an index that was earlier lifted by financials.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 Braemar Shipping                        Half Year 2018 Braemar
 Services PLC                            Shipping Services PLC
                                         Earnings Release
 Essentra PLC                            Q3 2017 Essentra PLC
                                         Trading Statement
                                         Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

