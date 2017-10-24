UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24

(Adds futures, company news items)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,513.3 on Tuesday, according to Financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American on Tuesday reported a 6 percent rise in total output for the third quarter but said it had cut its platinum production to remove “unprofitable ounces”.

* ST. JAMES‘S PLACE: British wealth manager St. James’s Place posted a 3.2 percent rise in funds under management in the three months to the end of September, boosted by inflows into its pension products.

* SAGA: Saga Plc, a provider of travel and insurance services for people of 50 and above, said Chairman Andrew Goodsell intends to retire in 2018, after 26 years with the company.

* CARPETRIGHT: Britain’s largest floor coverings retailer Carpetright said on Tuesday trading conditions in its markets had been volatile in the first half and profit for the period would be below that of the current year.

* CARILLION: Carillion, the debt-laden construction and services group that has issued two profit warnings this year, said it had agreed new credit facilities and deferrals on some debt repayments.

* WHITBREAD: Whitbread Plc, Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, said first-half pretax profit rose 6.7 percent as it added more Premier Inn rooms and opened more Costa coffee outlets.

* RBS: Britain’s financial watchdog is considering further action against Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for its treatment of struggling companies during and after the financial crisis.

* BARCLAYS: Hedge fund Red Kite has filed a lawsuit against Barclays Plc , alleging the bank manipulated the copper market to its advantage, causing the hedge fund to lose $850 million.

* LLOYS: Lloyds Banking Group opened a 500 million pound ($658 million) fund to help British businesses finance equipment on Tuesday, targeting small and medium-sized companies which banks froze out of credit following the financial crisis.

* RIO TINTO: A U.S. law firm has filed a class action suit against mining giant Rio Tinto,, which is facing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fraud charges stemming from an ill-fated investment in Mozambique coal mining.

* Copper: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was steady at $7,098.50 a tonne by 0245 GMT, maintaining gains from the previous session.

* Declines among British banks and Mediclinic shares kept gains in check on the UK’s main share index on Monday, though engineering group GKN was a bright spot. The FTSE 100 closed flat at 7,524.45 points, while the FTSE 250 index of mid-range stocks, which hit a record high last week, retreated 0.1 percent.

