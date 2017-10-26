UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 26

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,463.5 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays reported a worse-than-expected profit before tax for the third quarter of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion) as a weak trading performance in its investment bank dragged down group results.

* DEBENHAMS: British department store chain Debenhams reported a 17 percent fall in profit on Thursday in what it said was a volatile trading environment on the high street.

* INCHCAPE: Car dealership chain Inchcape said its third-quarter revenue rose 14.6 percent to 2.3 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), driven by strong growth in Singapore and helped by an acquisition in South America.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: The committee responsible for U.S. vaccination schedules has given a preferential recommendation to GlaxoSmithKline’s newly approved shingles vaccine Shingrix over Merck & Co’s established product Zostavax.

* GSK/RB: Pfizer to kick off auction process for its consumer healthcare business in November, paving the way for a potential $15 billion-plus sale of the unit, sources close to the matter told Reuters. Companies, including GlaxoSmithKline and Reckitt Benckiser, have expressed interest in bidding for the unit.

* BARCLAYS: Uber Technologies Inc and a unit of Barclays plc are teaming up to offer a rewards-enriched credit card in the United States through the ride-service company’s mobile phone app.

* BP: BP Midstream Partners’ said on Wednesday its initial public offering was priced at $18 per unit, below the expected range of $19 to $21, raising about $765 million.[BP Midstream Partners’ said on Wednesday its initial public offering was priced at $18 per unit, below the expected range of $19 to $21, raising about $765 million.

* ACACIA MINING: Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday it would work with the government of Tanzania to find a way for a gold export ban to be lifted on its Acacia Mining unit and was aiming for a final agreement in the first half of 2018.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday, after hitting a two-and-a-half-week low in the previous session, as the dollar eased ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

* OIL: U.S. oil prices extended declines on Thursday after government data showed a surprise climb in U.S. crude inventories.

* EX-DIVS: Barratt Developments, Ferguson and ITV will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.42 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed at 7,447.21 points, down 1.05 percent, was knocked out to a three-weeks low on Wednesday when better than expected economic growth triggered a surge in the pound and as shares in heavy-weight GlaxoSmithKline suffered their worst fall in nearly a decade.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)