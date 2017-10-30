UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 30

(Adds futures, company news items)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points lower on Monday according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SHELL: Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil won blocks in Brazil’s coveted pre-salt oil region in an auction on Friday.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC posted a five-fold rise in its pretax profit for the third quarter, as the bank expanded its market share in its key businesses in Asia, and helped by a lower comparative base in the year-ago quarter.

* MLC: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), which has received a takeover proposal that values it at 1.8 billion pounds ($2.36 billion) from shareholder City Developments (CDL), reported higher nine-month rooms revenue boosted by strong growth in New York.

* GLENCORE: Glencore on Monday increased its full-year marketing guidance for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion from $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion, previously.

* COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose by 0.2 percent finding its feet after more than 2 percent losses in the previous session.

* GOLD: Gold inched lower on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of policy meetings of three major central banks and the naming of the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair.

* British stocks followed European indexes higher on Friday, driven by a weakening pound and a rise in RBS, which helped outweigh falls among mining stocks and British Airways owner IAG. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.3 percent with sterling slipping to a three-week low against the dollar as doubts grew that a Bank of England rate rise expected next week would signal the start of a series of hikes.

