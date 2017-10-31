FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 早上6点07分 / 1 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

4 分钟阅读

    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at
7,487 points on Tuesday according to Financial spreadbetters.
            
    * MAIL.RU: Russian internet group Mail.ru is offering 4.7 million global
depositary receipts (GDRs) for $157 million through an accelerated bookbuilding
process, a financial market source told Reuters.
    * IAG: The chief executive of the company that owns British Airways, IAG
, Willie Walsh, said on Monday that European flights to and from Britain
are unlikely to be grounded when Britain leaves the European Union.
    * UK GAMING: British bookmakers are bracing for restrictions on fixed-odd
betting terminals and a new requirement to fund a gambling awareness campaign as
part of a Department for Culture, Media and Sport report due this week, The
Guardian reported. (bit.ly/2yhFqFq)
    * OIL: Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil
prices, were at $60.78 per barrel at 0343 GMT. That was 12 cents below their
last settlement, but still not far off the highest level since July 2015 reached
earlier this week and up some 37 percent since their 2017-lows last June.

    
    * The FTSE 100 ended down 0.2 percent at 7,487.81 points, as the
pound strengthened against the dollar ahead of Thursday's Bank of England
meeting where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first
time in more than a decade.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 BP PLC                                Q3 2017 BP PLC Earnings Release
 Firestone Diamonds PLC                Full Year 2017 Firestone
                                       Diamonds PLC Earnings Release
 Wey Education PLC                     Full Year 2017 Wey Education
                                       PLC Earnings Release
 Croda International PLC               Q3 2017 Croda International PLC
                                       Trading Update
 Weir Group PLC                        Q3 2017 Weir Group PLC Interim
                                       Management Statement Release
 Getech Group PLC                      Full Year 2017 Getech Group PLC
                                       Earnings Release
 Egdon Resources PLC                   Full Year 2017 Egdon Resources
                                       PLC Earnings Release
 Just Eat PLC                          Q3 2017 Just Eat PLC Order
                                       Update
 WPP PLC                               Q3 2017 WPP PLC Trading
                                       Statement Release
 DS Smith PLC                          DS Smith PLC Pre-Close Trading
                                       Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below