FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
综述：中国PPP资产证券化方兴未艾 监管鼓励创新但需防杠杆积累风险
深度分析
综述：中国PPP资产证券化方兴未艾 监管鼓励创新但需防杠杆积累风险
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 早上6点35分 / 更新于 20 小时前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

4 分钟阅读

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 27
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * CHRYSAOR/ SHELL: North Sea producer Chrysaor plans to begin drilling for
oil and gas in early 2018 after completing a $3 billion acquisition from Royal
Dutch Shell, Chrysaor Chairman Linda Cook said on Wednesday.

    * LADBROKES CORAL: Funds of private equity companies Apollo and
Cerberus          are selling down approximately 2.6 percent in London-listed
gambling company Ladbrokes Coral, the transaction's bookrunner said on
Wednesday.
    * STRATEX: Shareholders of miner Stratex International have blocked
a reverse takeover of Australia-listed Crusader Resources and voted
Chief Executive Marcus Engelbrecht out of office.
    * BARCLAYS: Troels Oerting, the head of cyber and information security at
Britain's Barclays Plc, has taken a leave of absence, sources familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.46 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations 
    * Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 ended 0.07 percent down at 7,487.96 points,
while the mid-cap index rose by 0.5 percent. The FTSE gave up some gains
after robust UK manufacturing data, which bolstered expectations for an interest
rate increase from the Bank of England on Thursday and sent sterling higher.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Scottish Mortgage                        Half Year 2017 Scottish
 Investment Trust PLC                     Mortgage Investment
                                          Trust PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Fidelity Special                         Full Year 2017 Fidelity
 Values PLC                               Special Values PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Firestone Diamonds                       Full Year 2017 Firestone
 PLC                                      Diamonds PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Wey Education PLC                        Full Year 2017 Wey
                                          Education PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Tate & Lyle PLC                          Half Year 2018 Tate &
                                          Lyle PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Howden Joinery Group                     Q3 2017 Howden Joinery
 PLC                                      Group PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 WM Morrison                              Q3 2018 WM Morrison
 Supermarkets PLC                         Supermarkets PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 BT Group PLC                             Q2 2018 BT Group PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 RSA Insurance Group                      Q3 2017 RSA Insurance
 PLC                                      Group PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 Lancashire Holdings                      Q3 2017 Lancashire
 Ltd                                      Holdings Ltd Earnings
                                          Release
 Intu Properties PLC                      Q3 2017 Intu Properties
                                          PLC Trading Statement
                                          Release
 
            
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below