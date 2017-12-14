FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2017 / 6:25 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 14

3 分钟阅读

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 18
points lower at 7,478.8 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RIO TINTO: Liberty House, the industrial and commodities group buying a
number of steel assets around the world, is considering a bid for Rio Tinto's
, aluminium smelter in northern France, the largest in Europe,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
    * OIL: Oil markets rose on Thursday, lifted by a fourth straight weekly fall
in U.S. crude inventories, though climbing output capped prices well below the
2015 highs reached earlier this week.
    * GOLD: Gold inched up in early trade on Thursday as the dollar was nearly
unchanged after tumbling in the previous session following the U.S. Federal
Reserve's widely expected decision to raise interest rates, although it left the
outlook on rates unchanged.
    * GLOBAL-METALS: London metals were broadly higher on Thursday as the dollar
fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its rate outlook unchanged, while
encouraging factory figures from China and Japan added to the rosier picture. 

    * BRITAIN-EU: British Prime Minister Theresa May will urge European Union
leaders to approve an agreement to move Brexit talks on to a second phase on
Thursday, describing it as a fair deal that offers a good base for a discussion
of future ties.
    * EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods, 3I Group will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.7
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index ended less than 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, as
investors' anticipation of a rate rise from the U.S. Federal Reserve drove
financial stocks higher while high-yielding consumer stocks suffered.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Byotrol PLC                                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Tungsten Corp PLC                          Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Bunzl PLC                                  Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
 Capita PLC                                 Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
 Sports Direct International PLC            Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 PZ Cussons PLC                             Trading Statement Release
 Ocado Group PLC                            Q4 2017 Trading Statement Release
  
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

