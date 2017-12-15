UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 15

(Adds company news and futures)

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.20 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* STHREE: British recruiting firm SThree Plc said on Friday it expected adjusted pretax profit for the year to be slightly ahead of market consensus, helped by strong performance in the United States and Continental Europe.

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: Insurer and asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen’s fund arm’s assets under management dropped by 10.9 billion pounds ($14.65 billion) in the first nine months of 2017 due to challenging market conditions, it said on Friday.

* DAILY MAIL: Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, has handed Xceligent, its struggling United States property information business, over to liquidators, it said on Friday.

* SKY/BT: Britain’s leading pay-TV companies Sky and BT have agreed to supply their most popular channels to each other’s platforms in a thawing of a once difficult relationship.

* BP: British oil producer BP said on Friday it would buy a 43 percent stake in solar energy firm Lightsource for $200 million, marking its reentry into solar.

* OLD MUTUAL: The chief of Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) Richard Buxton is nearing a 550 million pound buyout of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS: A group of minority investors in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels has rejected a takeover offer from the company’s majority shareholder and called on other investors to follow suit to defeat the bid, which values the business at 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher in Asian trade on Friday, heading for their first weekly gain in four, as the dollar sagged on concerns about the progress of U.S. tax reform.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.46 percent lower at 7,462 points on Thursday, weighed down by losses among financial stocks, while miner Lonmin soared after a rescue takeover bid.

