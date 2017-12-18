FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 18
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
December 18, 2017 / 7:36 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 18

3 分钟阅读

 (Adds company news and futures)
    Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening up 8
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures         up
0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * SUMO DIGITAL: British games developer Sumo Digital said on Monday its
initial public offering (IPO) was priced at 100 pence per share for listing on
London's junior market on Wednesday, valuing the company at 145 million pounds
($193.4 million).             
    * BHP: ExxonMobil Corp         and BHP Billiton Ltd                  have
agreed to end a nearly 50-year-old gas marketing joint venture in Australia,
bowing to pressure from the nation's competition watchdog amid concerns about
gas supply and soaring prices.             
    * Sky: A hedge fund, which has a stake lower than 1 percent in Sky Plc
        , reached out to the UK's Takeover Panel saying Walt Disney Co's        
takeover of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc          could cost minority
shareholders in the UK satellite broadcaster a hefty premium unless the
regulator intervenes, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. on.ft.com/2oCgaFq
    * LSE: Activist hedge fund The Children's Investment Fund (TCI), which has a
5 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange        , is unlikely to succeed in
its attempt to remove LSE chairman Donald Brydon at the bourse operator's
shareholder vote on Tuesday, The Times reported on Monday, citing sources.   bit.ly/2CTA4yJ
     * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Monday, pressured by firmer equities and
a buoyant dollar after a bill to overhaul the tax system in the United States
moved a step closer to ratification.             
    * OIL:  Oil edged up on Monday, lifted by an ongoing North Sea pipeline
outage and over signs that booming U.S. crude output growth may be slowing,
although the outlook for oil markets cites ample supplies despite ongoing
production cuts led by OPEC.             
    * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will pitch her plan for a
Brexit transition period with unchanged access to European Union markets when
she briefs lawmakers on Monday about her latest negotiating trip to Brussels.
            
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher on Friday, at the end of
a busy week of central bank meetings, reversing earlier losses due to a sliding
pound and buoyant oil stocks.
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)

