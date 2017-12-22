FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 22
December 22, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 4 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 22

2 分钟阅读

    Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen to open 19
points lower at 7,585.1 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GVC/LADBROKES: Online gambling firm GVC         is nearing a deal to
acquire British bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral         for as much as 3.9 billion
pounds ($5.2 billion) and could announce it as soon as Friday, two sources
familiar with the matter said.            
    * OIL: Oil prices on Friday dipped away from 2015 highs reached the previous
session, weighed down by rising U.S. output and the expected January re-opening
of the Forties pipeline in the North Sea.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices held below a two-week high in thin pre-holiday trade on
Friday amid a firmer dollar, but were on track to log a second consecutive week
of gains.            
    * The UK blue chip index closed rose above the 7,600 points mark for the
first time, ending up 1.1 percent on Thursday, supported by buoyant commodity
stocks and a late dip in the pound.            
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

