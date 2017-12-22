UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 22

(Adds company news and futures) Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 19 points lower at 7,585.1 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.26 percent ahead of the cash market open. * GVC/LADBROKES: Britain's online gambling firm GVC said on Friday it had agreed to buy British bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral for up to 4 billion pounds ($5.35 billion). * OIL: Oil prices on Friday dipped away from 2015 highs reached the previous session, weighed down by rising U.S. output and the expected January re-opening of the Forties pipeline in the North Sea. * GOLD: Gold prices held below a two-week high in thin pre-holiday trade on Friday amid a firmer dollar, but were on track to log a second consecutive week of gains. * The UK blue chip index closed rose above the 7,600 points mark for the first time, ending up 1.1 percent on Thursday, supported by buoyant commodity stocks and a late dip in the pound. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)