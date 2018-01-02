FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 2
January 2, 2018 / 7:51 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 2

3 分钟阅读

 (Adds company news items and futures)
    Jan 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE futures         are seen opening down 0.1
percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * BP: British energy company BP        expects a positive impact on future
post-tax earnings from the United States after the changes to U.S. corporate
taxes, it said on Tuesday.             
    * GLENCORE: Glencore          has agreed to sell one of two Australian coal
mines it put up for sale last year to British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG
Alliance for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said separately on Tuesday.
            
    * COMPASS GROUP: Compass Group         Chief Executive Richard Cousins and
five others were killed in a Sydney seaplane crash. The world's biggest catering
firm said its incoming chief executive, Dominic Blakemore, would start his
tenure three months earlier than expected on Jan. 1.             
    * Britain may impose new taxes on tech giants like Google           and
Facebook        unless they do more to combat online extremism by taking down
material aimed at radicalising people or helping them to prepare attacks, the
country's security minister said.             
    * IAG: British Airways' owner IAG said it would buy Niki, Air Berlin's
         insolvent Austrian holiday airline, for 20 million euros ($24 million)
and provide additional liquidity of up to 16.5 million euros.            
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday with crude hitting mid-2015 highs amid
large anti-government rallies in Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and
Russia.      
    * GOLD: Prices touched their highest in over three months on Tuesday,
supported by technical factors after breaking above $1,300 an ounce last week.
       
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.9 percent firmer at 7,687.77 on Friday,
helped by buoyant cyclical stocks. The bourse hit a new record on the final
trading day of 2017.             
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)

