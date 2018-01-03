FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 3
January 3, 2018 / 5:13 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 3

2 分钟阅读

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2
points at 7,649.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ICAG: A group representing airline passengers has taken legal action to
shift insolvency proceedings for budget airline Niki to Austria from Germany, in
a move that could endanger the sale of the Air Berlin unit to Britain's
IAG.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair recently applied for a British air operating
licence in a move it said on Tuesday may be required to keep its small domestic
UK service operating in the event of a hard Brexit.
    * UBS/FCA: A former junior UBS trader, who is challenging a plan by
Britain's regulator to ban him from financial services over Libor-related
conduct, is alleging in a London court this week that his actions were
sanctioned and mandated by managers.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session 0.5 percent lower at 7,648.10
points on Tuesday, slightly underperforming European peers, with dollar-earning
exporters hit hardest as sterling rose.
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

