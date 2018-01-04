UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points firmer at 7,684.4 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Vale SA is in talks with BHP Billiton Ltd over the future of their joint venture, Samarco Mineração SA, and one alternative is for the Brazilian miner to buy out its partner, a source with knowledge of the matter said. * GOLD: Prices fell on Thursday after hitting a 3-1/2-month high the session before, pulled down as investors took profits and as the U.S. dollar firmed. * OIL: Oil prices on Thursday hit fresh two-and-a-half year highs and were at levels last seen at the start of the commodity slump in 2014/2015, with markets tightening amid tensions in Iran and due to ongoing OPEC-led production cuts. * EX-DIVS: British Land Compay , Experian and Next Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.84 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher on Thursday as oil majors jumped higher and the U.S. dollar gained back ground against sterling, helping UK-listed dollar earners. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)