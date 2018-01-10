FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10
January 10, 2018 / 5:14 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10

3 分钟阅读

    Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * IAG: The administrator of Niki said he would press ahead with an agreed
sale of the insolvent Austrian airline to British Airways owner IAG
after a German court ruling fanned concern that the deal could unravel. 

    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's new chief executive said on Tuesday that
the British drugmaker would have a look at Pfizer Inc's consumer
products business, but would not overpay for the asset.
    * NOBLE GROUP: Noble Group is closing down its London oil desk and
winding down its Asia oil operations, sources familiar with the matter said, as
heavy losses and high debt force what was once Asia's biggest commodities trader
to restructure.
    * UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy looks set for an underwhelming 2018,
according to a major survey on Wednesday that showed businesses are in a subdued
mood ahead of Brexit.
    * OIL: Oil prices hit their highest levels since 2014 on Wednesday due to
ongoing production cuts led by OPEC as well as healthy demand, although analysts
cautioned that markets may be overheating.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.45 percent higher at 7,731 points on
Tuesday, as Morrisons led a buoyant retail sector on the back of a well-received
Christmas trading update.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Shoe Zone Plc                Full Year 2017
                              Earnings Release
 Taylor Wimpey Plc            Trading Statement
                              Release
 Tullow Oil Plc               Trading Statement
                              Release
 Big Yellow Group             Q3 2017 Interim
 Plc                          Management Statement
                              Release
 Superdry Plc                 Half Year 2018
                              Earnings Release
 J Sainsbury Plc              Q3 2017/18 Trading
                              Statement Release
 Pagegroup Plc                Q4 2017 Trading
                              Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

