UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12
January 12, 2018 / 5:12 AM / 更新于 19 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12

2 分钟阅读

    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8
points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * CARILLION: British building and services company Carillion Plc is
asking creditors to consider a debt extension or roll-over in financing talks,
which are set to continue into Friday, a source familiar with the situation
said.
    * UK BANKS: British Prime Minister Theresa May told bankers from firms such
as Goldman Sachs on Thursday they were a priority for her in the Brexit
talks, just as new warnings emerged of job losses in the London financial sector
unless there is a trade deal.
    * UK INSURERS: The Bank of England has proposed easing the burden of
European Union capital rules for insurers, but the industry urged the regulator
to go further and meet calls from British lawmakers for more radical change.

    * OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday after hitting their highest levels since
December 2014 the previous day.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Friday to their
highest since September as the slumping dollar drew investors to buy the yellow
metal. Bullion is on track for its fifth weekly gain.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher at 7,762.94 points on
Thursday, with strong metal and oil prices supporting mining and energy stocks.

 Mitchells & Butlers Plc             Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
