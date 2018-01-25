UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower at 7641.6 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * CARILLION/INSURERS: Insurers expect to pay out 31 million pounds ($44 million) in trade credit claims to suppliers hit by the collapse of British construction and outsourcing firm Carillion, the Association of British Insurers said on Thursday. * LAMPRELL: Oil rig builder Lamprell PLC said on Wednesday it expects full-year revenue to be at the lower end of its guidance range due to losses at its East Anglia One offshore windfarm project (EA1 project). * CONGO MINING CODE: Democratic Republic of Congo's new proposed mining code, which the industry has warned will stifle investment in the copper and cobalt-rich nation, sailed through the Senate without opposition late on Wednesday. In a statement last month, several of Congo's largest mines, including projects operated by Swiss-based commodities giant Glencore and London-listed Randgold Resources, said investors would look elsewhere if the code were approved by the Senate and signed into law by the president. * OIL/GAS SPENDING: More global oil and gas firms expect to increase capital spending this year as confidence picks up after crude prices climbed above $70 a barrel in January for the first time in the three years, according to a survey by DNV. * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. * The UK blue chip index ended the session down 1.1 percent at a three-week low of 7,643.43 points on Wednesday as sterling was pushed to a post-Brexit-vote high by data showing that the number of people in work had surged unexpectedly. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Anglo American Q4 Production Report CMC Markets Q3 Interim Management Statement Restaurant Group Post-Close Trading Statement Kier Group Kier Group PLC Trading Statement Greene King Trading Statement Genel Energy Trading Statement/Operations Update KAZ Minerals Full Year Production Update Close Brothers Pre close Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)