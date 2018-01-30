FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 5:26 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30

4 分钟阅读

    Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30
points lower at 7,641.1 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SKY: U.S. hedge fund Elliott, which often wages activist campaigns at
companies, has lifted its stake in British pay-television broadcaster Sky
 to 1.29 percent, a stock exchange filing issued on Monday shows. 

    * MELROSE: Melrose said on Monday it was "surprised" GKN 
had not disclosed that the turnaround specialist had offered to make a voluntary
cash contribution of as much as 150 million pounds to GKN's pension schemes when
it first contacted the bid target about a takeover on Jan. 8.
    * BREXIT: The European Union offered on Monday to let Britain keep its
membership benefits for 21 months after Brexit to help businesses adapt but it
rejected the idea that London could block new EU laws during the transition.

    * BREXIT: A confidential analysis by the British government on the impact of
Brexit suggests all U.K. industries will be hurt by leaving the European Union,
BuzzFeed News reported on Monday.
    * IRELAND ABORTION: Ireland's government on Monday proposed holding a
referendum to liberalise the country's abortion regime at the end of May,
offering voters the first opportunity in 35 years to overhaul some of the
world's strictest laws.
    * BRITAIN CONSUMERS: The confidence of British households rose at the
fastest pace in a year in January, suggesting the Brexit-bound economy might
hold up better than expected again this year, according to a survey published on
Tuesday.
    * BRITAIN CONSTRUCTION: British cities are reporting record levels of
construction activity as confidence in prospects for city centre residential
development stays strong, a industry survey said on Tuesday. 
    * CHINA TRADE: British Prime Minister Theresa May promised to hold "frank
discussions" with China during a crucial trade visit later this week, with
several awkward diplomatic issues like North Korea and Brexit expected to be
discussed.
    * METALS: Most base metals gave up early gains on Tuesday due to a
strengthening dollar, as investors awaited positive signals about infrastructure
building in U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later in
the day.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a second day as rising U.S. output and
a strengthening dollar sapped demand for crude, pushing Brent below $70 a
barrel.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 7,671.53 points on Monday,
 pulling ahead of sluggish European markets thanks to its strong cyclical tilt
as mining and oil stocks powered higher.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 CYBG Plc                              Q1 Trading Statement
 Filtronic Plc                         Half Year Earnings Release
 Domino's Pizza Group Plc              Q4 Trading Statement
 PZ Cussons Plc                        Half Year Earnings Release
 Avocet Mining Plc                     Trading Statement
 UDG Healthcare Plc                    Q1 Trading Statement
 
 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)
