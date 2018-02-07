UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 105 points higher at 7,246.2 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHAZAM: EU antitrust regulators will examine iPhone maker Apple's acquisition of British music discovery app Shazam following a request from seven European countries. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday as investors used dips to accumulate the yellow metal after it dropped more than one percent to its lowest in over three weeks in the previous session. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid a share market recovery and supported by a report that U.S. crude inventories fell last week, although analysts warned that soaring U.S. output and a seasonal demand drop could soon weigh on crude. * METALS: London base metals recovered some of the ground lost in the previous session as global equities bounced back after days of sharp falls and investors focused on fundamentals. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: Britain's Brexit-bound economy will grow faster than previously thought over the next two years, thanks mostly to strength in the global economy, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said. * BRITAIN-EMPLOYMENT: Britain said on Wednesday it would launch a consultation into workplace rights after mounting criticism from some unions and lawmakers that those in the "gig economy" are being exploited. * The UK blue chip index closed down 2.6 percent at 7,141.4 points on Tuesday, as a violent global sell-off in stock markets and a spike in volatility shook investors. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tullow Oil PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q4 2017 Earnings Release Grainger PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Rio Tinto PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)