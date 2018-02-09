UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points lower at 7,130.9 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BOOKER-TESCO: A U.S. hedge fund which owns a stake in Booker Group said on Thursday it plans to oppose Tesco's 3.7 billion pound ($5.2 billion) takeover bid unless the wholesaler secures a better deal. * TALKTALK: Britain's Investment Association said on Thursday that TalkTalk raising cash from investors through a placing was "a blatant disregard of the industry-accepted standards". * GOLD: Gold held steady on Friday amid tumbling equity markets, but a firmer dollar and worries about rising global interest rates dragged on prices. * OIL: Oil prices fell for a sixth day on Friday after Iran announced plans to boost production and U.S. crude output hit record highs, adding to concerns about a sharp rise in global supplies. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.5 percent lower at 7,170.69 points on Thursday, after the Bank of England raised the prospect of higher interest rates, sending the pound higher which weighed on big British overseas earners. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Victrex PLC Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)