UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points lower at 7,130.9 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BRITISH LAND: Property developer British Land Co Plc said on Friday it acquired the Woolwich Estate in south east London for 103 million pounds ($143.9 million), as its expands its presence near the new Crossrail railway line.

* NATIONWIDE BUILDING: Britain’s Nationwide Building Society on Friday reported a 6 percent fall in nine-month statutory pretax profit hurt by lower consumer spending following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.

* DAILY MIRROR: The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mirror has agreed to pay 126.7 million pounds ($176.85 million) in cash and shares to buy rival titles the Daily Express and Daily Star in the biggest shake up of the embattled newspaper industry in years.

* BOOKER-TESCO: A U.S. hedge fund which owns a stake in Booker Group said on Thursday it plans to oppose Tesco’s 3.7 billion pound ($5.2 billion) takeover bid unless the wholesaler secures a better deal.

* TALKTALK: Britain’s Investment Association said on Thursday that TalkTalk raising cash from investors through a placing was “a blatant disregard of the industry-accepted standards”.

* GOLD: Gold held steady on Friday amid tumbling equity markets, but a firmer dollar and worries about rising global interest rates dragged on prices.

* OIL: Oil prices fell for a sixth day on Friday after Iran announced plans to boost production and U.S. crude output hit record highs, adding to concerns about a sharp rise in global supplies.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.5 percent lower at 7,170.69 points on Thursday, after the Bank of England raised the prospect of higher interest rates, sending the pound higher which weighed on big British overseas earners.

