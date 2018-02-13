FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 5:11 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13

3 分钟阅读

    Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37
points higher at 7,213.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * CARILLION: KPMG and other leading accountancy firms face serious questions
over their work with failed construction firm Carillion after making
millions of pounds out of their relationships with the company, British
lawmakers said on Tuesday.
    * BAE SYSTEMS: BAE Systems will provide Malaysia a UK
government-backed financing deal if it decides to replace its fleet of combat
jets with the Eurofighter Typhoon, senior company officials said.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Shell Chemical LP will
install a $10 million pollution monitoring and control system at its Norco,
Louisiana, chemical plant as part of a settlement over allegations it violated
the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.
    * UNILEVER: Unilever, one of the world's biggest spenders
on advertising, has threatened to pull ads from digital platforms such as
Facebook and Google if they "create division" in society or fail to protect
children.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by a rebound in global stock
markets that followed sharp falls last week.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while
investors waited for U.S. inflation data for clues on the pace of interest rate
hikes.
    * METALS: London copper prices climbed for a second day on Tuesday on a
weaker dollar and as global equities bounced back from two-month lows seen last
week.
    * TELECOMS: Telecoms firms in Italy have lost an appeal against a ruling
that bills must be issued monthly rather than at shorter intervals, to avoid
over-charging customers, a consumer group said on Monday.    
    * BRITAIN-ENERGY: Britain's government must act urgently to ensure a price
cap on domestic energy prices is in place by next winter to help fix the
country's broken energy market, a parliamentary committee said on
Tuesday.
    * BRITAIN-BOE: The Bank of England's expectation that it will raise interest
rates again could be knocked off course by the approach of Brexit and its impact
on confidence in Britain, BoE interest-rate setter Ian McCafferty said on
Monday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.2 percent at 7,177.06 points on
Monday.
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
