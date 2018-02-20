FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 20, 2018 / 5:26 AM / 更新于 16 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 20

4 分钟阅读

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 8 points
higher at 7,256.1 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * HSBC HOLDINGS: HSBC Holdings' 2017 pre-tax profit rose 142
percent as the lender avoided the multi-billion dollar restructuring costs that
marred its 2016 results but the profit growth lagged expectations as it took a
writedown following U.S. tax changes.
    * CARILLION: Britain's pensions regulator twice ignored requests from
trustees of collapsed outsourcing firm Carillion to force the company
to plug its pension deficit, lawmakers said on Tuesday.
    * GKN/MELROSE: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would act in the
national interest when asked for her reaction to a hostile takeover bid of
aero-engineer GKN by Melrose.
    * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: The London Stock Exchange Group will launch
a contract to compete directly with rival InterContinental Exchange ICE.N to
wean markets off Libor by 2021, the British bourse said on Monday.
    * BALFOUR BEATTY: Britain's Balfour Beatty on Monday said it sold a
further 5 percent stake in Connect Plus, the operator of the M25 orbital
motorway, for 42 million pounds ($58.90 million) in cash.
    * UBER: Taxi app Uber           is dropping a legal appeal against the
introduction of more stringent English language tests for drivers in London
after the city's transport regulator said it would water down its stringent
proposals.
    * OIL: Oil markets were split on Tuesday, with U.S. crude was pushed up by
reduced flows from Canada while international Brent prices eased.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell for a third straight session on Tuesday as the
dollar rebounded from over three-year lows hit last week, while investors waited
for the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook
for U.S. interest rates.
    * METALS: London copper drifted lower on Tuesday as a firm dollar dictated
direction in a thinly traded market, with holidays in top metals user China.

    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.64 percent at 7,247.66 points on
Monday, as weak results from Reckitt Benckiser underlined the murky
growth outlook for big consumer goods makers and banking holidays in the U.S.
and China slowed European markets.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Tristel PLC                                  Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Dunelm Group PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 BHP Billiton PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC            Preliminary 2017 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below