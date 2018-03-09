FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 5:42 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 9

3 分钟阅读

    March 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2
points higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc and U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone Group LP are working on a joint $10 billion bid for BHP
Billiton Plc's BLT.L U.S. shale assets, Sky News said on Thursday.
    Royal Dutch Shell is selling out of the ageing Draugen field in Norway and
is also offering small stakes in a number of other fields, according to a
document seen by Reuters.
    Saudi Aramco signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to
pursue international gas opportunities with Royal Dutch Shell.
    * OIL: Crude oil futures rose on Friday as Asian stock markets gained on
news that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with U.S. President Donald
Trump.
    * GOLD: Gold prices extended losses into a third session on Friday as the
dollar strengthened against the yen on hopes of easing tensions between the
United States and North Korea and ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data later in
the day.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.63 percent Thursday, but lagged
European peers as falling metal prices hit commodity stocks and a number of
British blue chips traded without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-outs.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Eurocell                Full Year 2017 Earnings
 SIG                     Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Inmarsat                Full Year 2017 Earnings
 GVC Holdings            Full Year 2017 Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
