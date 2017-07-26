FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 天内
UK says no longer advises against travel to most of Tunisia
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
半岛局势
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
国际财经
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 中午12点28分 / 13 天内

UK says no longer advises against travel to most of Tunisia

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain is no longer advising against travel to most of Tunisia, including Tunis and major tourist destinations, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

In June 2015 a gunman killed 30 Britons in the Tunisian resort of Sousse and the following month the government changed its travel guidance to advise against all but essential travel to Tunisia.

"This update reflects our latest assessment that the risk to British nationals in Tunisia has changed," Alistair Burt, Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said.

"This is in part due to the security improvements that the Tunisian authorities and tourist industry have made since the tragic terrorist attacks in 2015, with support from the UK and international partners."

The government cautioned there remained risks for British nationals, and said it continued to advise against travel to some areas including those near the Libyan border. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below