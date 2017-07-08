FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Ex-Bank of England deputy in talks for Visa Europe CEO job - report
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月8日 / 中午11点52分 / 1 个月前

Ex-Bank of England deputy in talks for Visa Europe CEO job - report

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Charlotte Hogg, who resigned as the Bank of England's deputy governor in March over concerns about a potential conflict of interest, is in talks to take over as chief executive at Visa Europe, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Hogg, who was one of Governor Mark Carney's most trusted lieutenants, stepped down following criticism by lawmakers that her role was untenable because her brother was responsible for guiding Barclays' response to bank regulation, which is overseen by the Bank of England (BoE).

Sky, citing an unnamed source close to the BoE, said Visa Europe had held preliminary talks with the central bank about the implications of Hogg taking on the job as its chief executive.

A Visa Europe spokeswoman declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Helen Popper)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below