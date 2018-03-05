FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 5, 2018 / 4:50 PM / a day ago

Jaguar Land Rover halts production at UK plant after water supply disruption - Severn Trent

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has agreed to halt production after water supplies in Britain were disrupted by burst water pipes, a spokeswoman for water company Severn Trent said on Monday.

“Due to the recent thaw we’ve experienced, our teams are dealing with a huge number of burst pipes across our region which is putting pressure on our network,” Severn Trent said in a statement.

“We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Land Rover which has agreed to stop production to help us target our supply.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below