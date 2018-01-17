FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 6:37 PM / a day ago

FTC probing Broadcom for antitrust practices - WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating whether chipmaker Broadcom Ltd engaged in anticompetitive tactics in negotiations with customers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company was recently issued subpoenas that seek an extensive amount of information, according to the people. (on.wsj.com/2mQvifb)

FTC declined to comment, while Broadcom was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

