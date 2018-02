Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc said on Thursday that it had rejected a buyout offer for $9 per share as the “indication of interest” was unacceptable.

The company, which operates homes for senior citizens, did not disclose who made the offer.

Brookdale Senior shares closed at $8.90 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)