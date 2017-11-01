FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Wealth manager Brown Shipley names Alan Mathewson new CEO
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 上午9点38分 / 1 天前

MOVES-Wealth manager Brown Shipley names Alan Mathewson new CEO

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - UK-based wealth management firm Brown Shipley and Co Ltd named Alan Mathewson as its chief executive, effective April next year.

Mathewson most recently served as a managing director of Santander UK’s wealth management and private banking unit. He has also served as chief executive of Cater Allen Private Bank and Santander Insurance.

Brown Shipley’s current CEO, Ian Sackfield, said in March he had decided to step down. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

