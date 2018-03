March 1 (Reuters) - Recreational products maker Brunswick Corp will spin off its fitness business into a publicly traded company, the company known for its marine boats and billiards tables said on Thursday.

The deal is expected to be tax-free to Brunswick shareholders. Brunswick’s fitness unit that makes home and commercial equipment had sales of $1 billion in 2017. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)