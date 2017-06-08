FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BT to drop auditors PwC, hire KPMG
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 上午10点54分 / 2 个月前

BT to drop auditors PwC, hire KPMG

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Britain's BT said on Thursday it would drop PricewaterhouseCoopers(PwC), its auditors since 1984, in favour of KPMG after an evaluation done following BT's Italy accounting scandal revealed "areas for improvement" for PwC.

BT stunned the market in January when it said a complex accounting scandal in Italy had blown a 530 million pound ($665 million) hole in its accounts.

The scandal compounded a slowdown in its British government work and forced BT to cut its forecasts for the next two years.

In its annual report, Britain's biggest telecoms company said it was accelerating the audit tender process to appoint new auditors for the financial year 2018/19 after conducting an internal review and shareholder surveys. (bit.ly/2qB8Ryq)

After PwC completes its audit of BT's accounts for the current financial year, KPMG will be appointed as auditor subject to approval by shareholders at the company's 2018 AGM, BT said. (Reporting by Rahul B and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below