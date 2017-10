Oct 2 (Reuters) - Financial services firm BTIG LLC appointed Christopher Rollins as managing director and head of U.S. execution services.

Rollins will be based in New York and will focus on developing client solutions, the company said.

Prior to BTIG, Rollins spent more than 15 years at Goldman Sachs in several leadership roles.

He will report to Richard Blank, Jr., managing director and head of global equities, BTIG. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)