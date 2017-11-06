FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月6日 / 下午2点08分 / 1 天前

Buenaventura says silver mine in Peru resumes output

1 分钟阅读

LIMA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Peru’s Buenaventura resumed normal operations at its Uchucchacua silver mine on Saturday after an Andean community ended a protest that had halted output, the company said.

In a note to Peru’s market regulator on Monday, the company formally known as Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA said the community of Oyon ended its blockade after the government agreed to discuss demands for compensation for land use. The protest had suspended output on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

