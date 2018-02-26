BRIEF-Buffett discusses stocks, Kraft Heinz, Precision Castparts on CNBC

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Buffett says it is “crazy” to borrow money to buy stocks Buffett says ‘it is insane to risk something you have and need’ for the sake of leveraging up on stocks Buffett says investors might get ‘euphoric surge’ if they double their money in stocks, but will not be ‘happier’ Buffett says investment deputies todd combs and ted weschler are ‘enormous contributors to berkshire,’ though they have ‘certainly done things i would not have done’ Buffett says has not gone to taco bell, chipotle; prefers mcdonald‘s, kfc, burger king, wendy’s Warren buffett says berkshire hathaway inc does not own gun manufacturers, has not issued any edict to managers not to invest in them -- cnbc Buffett says he resigned from kraft heinz board because it was ‘time consuming,’ and that it does not reflect lessened commitment to company Buffett says precision castparts, berkshire’s largest acquisition, has ‘not earned as much’ as projected, but ceo mark donegan is an ‘extraordinary business operator’ Buffett says ‘i was certainly wrong’ when buying ibm Buffett, 87, says he is cutting back on travel