PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 12
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 12

1 分钟阅读

SOFIA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Dozens of journalists demonstrated in downtown Sofia demanding support for media freedom in the country and against politicians’ pressure on journalists. (Capital Daily, Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Monitor, Duma)

-- Bulgaria will have to sign a new contract with Russia’s Rosatom by the end of the year for the conservation of nuclear equipment parts which Sofia had to pay after an arbitration court ruling, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor)

CAPITAL DAILY - The Bulgarian unit of AES Corp. has invested over one million euros into an administrative centre in Bulgaria that will take over financial, accounting, human resources and IT services for AES offices in eastern Europe.

