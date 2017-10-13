FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunge shares jump after WSJ reports Glencore standstill agreement
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 晚上6点20分 / 8 天内

Bunge shares jump after WSJ reports Glencore standstill agreement

2 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd surged on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Glencore PLC had a standstill agreement that temporarily prevents the Swiss company from making a hostile bid for Bunge.

Bunge had rebuffed a takeover approach by Glencore in May. Speculation has swirled for months that Glencore would make another takeover approach. The standstill agreement suggests it is still interested in a deal and may be only biding its time, the newspaper said.

The standstill agreement, in which Glencore agreed with Bunge not to buy any more Bunge shares or make an unsolicited takeover approach, expires early next year, it said, citing sources.

Glencore declined to comment on the story. Bunge did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A string of poor results by large multinational grain trading companies has whetted investors’ appetite for an industry consolidation.

Large grain traders have struggled in recent years as a global oversupply and thin trading margins have squeezed their core commodity trading operations, including those of Bunge and rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co.

The companies, known as the ABCD quartet of grain trading giants, have also been facing stiff competition from rivals like Glencore that are seeking to expand agriculture units and gain a greater foothold in the key production areas such as the United States and South America.

Bunge shares were up 6.7 percent at $72.36 on Friday afternoon. Glencore shares rose 2.4 percent to 376.68 pence. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in London; Editing by Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below