Bunge restructures operations into regions from business units
2017年11月15日 / 晚上9点28分 / 更新于 5 小时前

Bunge restructures operations into regions from business units

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural giant Bunge Ltd said on Wednesday it would reshuffle its business structure from five operating units to three regions - North America, South America, and Europe and Asia.

Todd Bastean will be president of North America, Pierre Mauger for Europe and Asia, and Raul Padilla will head South America and Sugar and Bioenergy, Bunge said.

The appointments are effective Jan. 1 and the three executives will report to Chief Executive Soren Schroder, Bunge said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

