Bunge reports quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by tax law changes in the United States and Argentina, and lower margins in its grains business.

Bunge, the subject of a takeover offer from larger rival Archer Daniels Midland Co, said net loss available to shareholders was $69 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $262 million, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.

The company took a $66 million charge due to the tax law changes.

The White Plains, New York-based company said net sales fell to $11.61 billion from $11.80 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)