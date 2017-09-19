FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 下午1点29分 / 1 个月前

BUZZ- DJI: Streaks may leave bulls naked on the charts

2 分钟阅读

** DJ Industrials on another run of consecutive higher daily closes, as well as record high finishes

** DJI going for an 8th straight higher daily close. Streak coming on heels of 10-day run that just occurred, Jul 25-Aug 7

** Additionally, DJI going for a 6th straight record high finish; last run was 9 from Jul 26-Aug 7

** These streaks concluded with a spike and reversal on Aug 8; DJI then sold off 2.6 pct from high to low over next 9 days

** Boeing top percentage gainer in index YTD, up 63 pct, while General Electric is worst performer, 23 pct loss

** That said, just 3 stocks, BA, Apple, and UnitedHealth account for nearly half of index YTD gain; Goldman Sachs and IBM biggest drags

** DJI now reaching key Fibo projection zone (22291.69/ 22395.59). Chart: reut.rs/2xNQGsl

** And this as overheated S&P 500 is at risk for a cool down

** DJI daily MACD rising, but faces hurdle at study resistance line from Dec 2016 high

** Thus, risk for reversal as index flirts with 22395.69

** Close below rising 50-DMA (now 21844.51) can see downside pressure mount; rising 200-DMA (now 20898.20)

** Close above 22395.69, with MACD resistance line breakout, however, can suggest potential for further gains to additional Fibo projs (22718.94/ 23044.17)

