FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Kuwait's KUFPEC says starts production at LNG project in Australia
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月9日 / 早上6点46分 / 9 天前

BUZZ-Kuwait's KUFPEC says starts production at LNG project in Australia

1 分钟阅读

Oct 9 (Reuters) - ** Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company, a unit of Kuwait’s state-run oil group, says starts production through the Wheatstone LNG Project in Australia. ** Wheatstone is KUFPEC’s first investment in international LNG production. ** KUFPEC has a 13.4 percent stake, making it the second-largest partner in the project behind the operator, Chevron Australia. ** At full capacity, the facility will supply 8.9 MTPA (metric tons per annum) of LNG, some of which will be made available for import to Kuwait. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below