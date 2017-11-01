FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Loma Negra Cia Industrial Argentina: Up in debut






2017年11月1日 / 下午3点08分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BUZZ-Loma Negra Cia Industrial Argentina: Up in debut

1 分钟阅读

** Argentina’s largest cement producer rises as much as 14.2 pct in debut

** Market valuation $12.93 billion based on 596 million shares outstanding

** Opens at $21.65 vs IPO price of $19; raises about $954 million

** 50.2 million American depositary shares sold at top of the proposed range of $15 to $19/ADS (bit.ly/2z4C3Be)

** One ADS represents 5 common shares listed on the local exchange, company says

** Most of the proceeds will go to Intercement Brasil SA, Brazil’s second-largest cement producer, which owns 99 percent of Loma Negra (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)

