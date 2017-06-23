FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BUZZ-Online fashion: bruising week after Amazon flexes muscles
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月23日 / 下午2点10分 / 1 个月前

BUZZ-Online fashion: bruising week after Amazon flexes muscles

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

** Rough week for online fashion retailers after Amazon unveiled plans to launch its low-on-hassle, high-on-incentives shopping service, Prime Wardrobe (PW)

** JD Sports Fashion -10.5% from pre-PW launch, with Zalando -c8%, ASOS -c6% and Boohoo -5.6%

** Extra mile: Many online retailers do free returns, but Prime Wardrobe lets people try on clothes, shoes & accessories before actually buying and offers higher discounts for larger number of items

** Allianz Global Investors' Matthew Hall calls this one of more serious competitive threats to have faced a company like ASOS (AllianzGI ASOS shareholder)

** "Even though it's got own branded products and loyal following, this is a concern," Hall says, referring to ASOS

** Part catalyst for JD Sports big decline: lack of own brands, per PM

** Credit Suisse says biggest danger from Amazon Fashion to European e-commerce is not so much that it acts as a direct competitor, but that it continually resets consumer expectations for service levels

** CS sees PW (if launches in Europe) in that light

** In June 21 note, Morgan Stanley says PW discount (for purchases of >3 items, customers will get 10% discount & purchases of >5 items a 20% discount) as the potentially more damaging part of the news for Zalando

** It could lead to higher value customers shifting wallet share to Amazon on the expectation of discounts, per broker

** Debenhams and Next down 3% since before PW news broke (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below