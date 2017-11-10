BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Cold front

** S&P 500 ends 8-week winning streak, though dips just 0.2 pct as tax plan details weigh

** This as DJ Transport Avg starts to drag on DJ Composite . Indeed, charts show risk for DJT trip into bear country

** And with an NYSE breadth measure as well as a high-yield bond ETF stumbling , indices can ultimately fall into a deep freeze

** In the end, more sectors do manage to stay warm; staples and real estate snug, while industrials, materials, and financials shiver. Growth continues dominance over value

** Financials drop 2.7 pct. U.S. banks fall as Treasury yield curve close to flattest in a decade . KBW Nasdaq Bank index slides 4.4 pct. DJI financial constituents may start to hinder

** Tech flat. Apple in market cap journey to $1 trln . Analysts keen on potential Qualcomm/Broadcom tie-up, while investors skeptical. Chip sector index closing in on its dotcom boom peak

** Cons Disc up 0.7 pct. Twenty-First Century Fox jumps on Disney deal talks. This as DIS has its own deal for a new Star Wars trilogy

** Energy rises 1.1 pct. Energy ETF tries to gush higher on the charts as crude futures gain for 5th straight week

** Real estate rallies 3.2 pct. GGP up 16 pct on talks of going private and Macerich up 18 pct as Third Point goes mall shopping

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2zMYMCN

** Meanwhile, high profile 2017 IPOs Snap Inc and Blue Apron still feeling under the weather