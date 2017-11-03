BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: More treats than tricks

** S&P 500 gains 0.3 pct, stretches winning streak to 8 straight weeks

** Index last saw 8 straight higher weekly closes Oct 11, 2013-Nov 29, 2013

** Indeed, SPX may have crossed a channel, yet it’s not out of the woods

** And although the Nasdaq Composite gained for 6th straight week, a spooked broader market may still cast a spell

** In the end, most sectors feel chills; telecom startled most, while tech, energy and real estate show spunk

** Telecom drops 2.6 pct. AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner not in stone

** Consumer Disc falls 0.8 pct. Under Armour Inc tumbles and now biggest S&P loser YTD (-60 pct), bewitched by rivals Nike and Adidas . GOP tax plan unnerves homebuilders and retailers Home Depot, Lowe’s

** Energy surges 1.7 pct. Oil prices hit highest levels since summer of 2015 on growth in global demand and cut in rig count

** Tech adds 1.8 pct, and continues to do the heavy lifting. Apple nears $900 bln market cap on blowout report, iPhone X factor , though may still be set for a scary trilogy on the charts

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2hacDeG

** Meanwhile, Tesla lurches lower as Model 3 production mired in ‘production hell’