FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tech-tonic shifts
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 晚上8点25分 / 更新于 12 小时内

BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tech-tonic shifts

2 分钟阅读

** S&P 500 ekes out 0.2 pct gain, stretches win streak to seven weeks

** This as Nasdaq indices get back in the game, make new highs

** Though there is a little bit of a family feud going on in the DJ Composite

** And while lagging micro caps flap their wings , the DJI / CBoT 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note Futures ratio is touching the sky

** In the end, more sectors tilt to downside: Telecom and healthcare quake most, while tech erupts

** Healthcare tumbles 2.1 pct. Group’s worst showing in a year as Celgene and Gilead among biggest decliners following Q3 reports; and drug wholesalers rattled as Amazon.com invades their turf. Nasdaq Biotech index crumbles nearly 5 pct, goes from one test to another on the charts

** Industrials down 1.2 pct. Caterpillar bulldozes the Street , and 3M hits record high. But Boeing gets clipped , and GE has its worst week since the financial crisis

** Consumer Disc up 1.1 pct. Amazon crushes expectations, stock crosses $1,100, adds >$60 bln in market cap

** Tech surges 2.9 pct. Titans Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel burst through the clouds after results

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2hi9jLo

** Meanwhile, tech in a market cap race with no end in sight for giants’ share gains

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below