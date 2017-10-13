FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tech trumps media mayhem
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 晚上8点21分 / 8 天前

BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tech trumps media mayhem

2 分钟阅读

** S&P 500 notches 5th straight weekly gain, though finishes up just 0.2 pct

** This as Nasdaq internals challenge multi-year highs

** And a waning NYSE measure suggests an advance on borrowed time

** An intact high on the Value Line Geometric Index may offer a warning for the SPX, while DJI is historically stretched vs U.S. 10-Year Treasury Futures

** Majority of sectors gain: Cons staples and tech strong, while telecom and financials lag

** Cons staples up 1.5 pct. Best S&P stock Wal-Mart gains ~10 pct after robust online sales forecast, $20 bln buyback plan. Indeed, retailing behemoth’s shares show outperformance

** Tech adds 1.3 pct. Group continues to lead market higher. Nvidia climbs to fresh record after unveil of first driverless car chips, and increasingly bullish sentiment

** Industrials flat. General Electric sags on management/board changes and as Street debates sustainability of co’s dividend. GE’s demotion intensifies on the charts

** Cons disc off 0.6 pct. Media stocks slump following Trump threat. S&P Media Index slides 3.4 pct. And AT&T subscriber losses highlight cord-cutting danger, sending Telecom down 4.6 pct

** Healthcare off 0.7 pct. Trump’s key subsidies cut seen damaging hospitals, insurers

** Financials fall 0.9 pct. Banks slip as qtrly reports begin

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2kQOIC7

** Meanwhile, Q3 S&P sales and earnings growth forecasts match at 4.4 pct

