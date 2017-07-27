FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BMC Software ends merger talks with peer CA -source
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 下午4点02分 / 9 天前

BMC Software ends merger talks with peer CA -source

Liana B. Baker

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Private equity-owned business software company BMC Software Inc has ended talks to merge with enterprise software maker CA Inc after struggling to arrange financing for the deal, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The termination of the negotiations shows that banks are still reluctant to finance leveraged buyouts of mature technology companies at hefty valuations. It follows unsuccessful attempts earlier this year by Citrix Systems Inc , another business software maker, to go private.

The source asked not to be identified because the negotiations were confidential. CA and BMC could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below