February 20, 2018 / 3:11 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

Conagra ups FY18 earnings outlook due to tax reform

1 分钟阅读

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb 20 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc upped its forecast for earnings in fiscal 2018 to include benefits from U.S. tax reform, executives said on Tuesday at an industry conference.

The company is expecting an additional 11-13 cents of earnings per share, versus prior guidance that earnings would be near the high end of a $1.84-$1.89 range, Conagra executives said in a presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Florida.

Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

